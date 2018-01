Jan 19 (Reuters) - Zayo Group Holdings Inc:

* ZAYO ACQUIRES OPTIC ZOO NETWORKS

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR ‍ CAD $31 MILLION​

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC - ‍EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE APPROXIMATELY CAD $0.5M IN ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES BY YEAR-END 2018 AFTER INTEGRATION PROCESS​

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC - ‍ZAYO EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE APPROXIMATELY CAD $0.5M IN ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES BY YEAR-END 2018​