May 3 (Reuters) - Zayo Group Holdings Inc:

* ZAYO ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC - PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC - CROUCH COMMUNICATED THAT HE HAS NO IMMEDIATE PLANS AND WILL BE TAKING TIME TO CONSIDER HIS NEXT VENTURE