2 months ago
BRIEF-Zayo Group announces proposed senior notes offering
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Zayo Group announces proposed senior notes offering

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Zayo Group Holdings Inc

* Zayo group, llc announces proposed senior notes offering

* Zayo group holdings inc - intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $300 million of its 5.750% senior notes due 2027

* Zayo group holdings inc - intends to use net proceeds from 2027 senior notes offering to partially repay its outstanding term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

