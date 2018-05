BRIEF-Zayo Group Holdings Inc - To Advance Evaluation Of REIT Conversion

May 3 (Reuters) - Zayo Group Holdings Inc:

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC - ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC - LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC - COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC - BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT