BRIEF-Zayo Group says CFO Ken Desgarennes' FY 2017 total compensation was $9.4 mln

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Zayo Group Holdings Inc:

* Zayo Group Holdings Inc says cfo ken desgarennes’ fy 2017 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $7.2 million in fy 2016 - sec filing‍​

* Zayo group holdings inc - ceo dan caruso‍​’s 2017 annual compensation was $15.2 million versus $11.9 million in 2016 - sec filing

* Zayo group holdings inc says president and co-coo chris morley's fy 2017 total compensation was $8.6 million versus $7.3 million in fy 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2hm9sQD)