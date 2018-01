BRIEF-Zayo To Acquire Neutral Path

Zayo Group Holdings Inc:

* ZAYO TO ACQUIRE NEUTRAL PATH

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR $31.5 MILLION

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC - ‍ZAYO EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE APPROXIMATELY $0.6M IN ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES WITHIN FOUR QUARTERS OF ACQUISITION CLOSING​

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC - ‍NEUTRAL PATH IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $2.1M IN ANNUALIZED EBITDA FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018​

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ASSETS OF NEUTRAL PATH COMMUNICATIONS AND NEAR NORTH PARTNERS

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC - TRANSACTION WILL ADD 452 OWNED PLUS ADDITIONAL LEASED ROUTE MILES TO ZAYO'S NORTH AMERICAN NETWORK