Feb 16 (Reuters) - Zb Financial Holdings Ltd:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 NET INSURANCE PREMIUM INCOME $9.6 MILLION VERSUS $8.8 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION $18.8 MILLION VERSUS $12.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD HAS DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.83 CENTS PER SHARE FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 Source: bit.ly/2Ge2q7J Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)