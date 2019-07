July 3 (Reuters) - ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG:

* ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ROLAND FRIEDERICH, ZÜBLIN CFO SINCE 2016, TO SUCCEED DR. IOSIF BAKALEYNIK AS CEO

* ROLAND FRIEDERICH WILL TAKE OVER POSITION OF CEO AS OF 15 JULY 2019 ASSUMING OPERATIONAL RESPONSIBILITY OF A DUAL MANDATE AS CEO/CFO