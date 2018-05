May 4 (Reuters) - ZEAL Network SE:

* Q1 TOTAL OPERATING PERFORMANCE INCREASED TO EUR39.8 MILLION (2017: EUR24.1 MILLION)

* FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018, EBIT OF EUR9.2MILLION (2017: EUR0.2 MILLION)

* SEES FY 2018 EBIT IN RANGE OF EUR33 MILLION - EUR43 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL OPERATING PERFORMANCE (TOP) OF EUR150 MILLION - EUR160 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST EUR1.00 PER SHARE IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)