April 26 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S:

* ZEALAND ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL END-OF-PHASE 2 MEETING WITH FDA ON GLEPAGLUTIDE FOR SHORT BOWEL SYNDROME

* SAYS PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL IS ON TRACK FOR INITIATION IN Q3 2018

* ZEALAND EXPECTS TO INITIATE PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL IN Q3 2018

* SCIENTIFIC ADVICE WITH EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) IS ONGOING WITH AN EXPECTED OUTCOME BY MID-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: