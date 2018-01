Jan 23 (Reuters) - ZEALAND PHARMA A/S:

* ZEALAND HAS COMPLETED A PHARMACOKINETIC (PK) STUDY WITH GLEPAGLUTIDE THAT CONFIRMS POTENTIAL FOR ONCE-WEEKLY DOSING

* ‍IS ON TRACK TO INITIATE PHASE 3 IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)