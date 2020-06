June 17 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S:

* REG-ZEALAND PHARMA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF DIRECTED ISSUE AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2,684,461 NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* ZEALAND PHARMA - NEW SHARES WILL BE ISSUED AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF DKK 245 PER NEW SHARE

* ZEALAND PHARMA A/S - AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE WILL AMOUNT TO APPROX. DKK 657.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: