June 17 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S:

* REG-ZEALAND PHARMA ANNOUNCES DIRECTED ISSUES AND PRIVATE PLACEMENTS OF UP TO APPROX. 2.68 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* ZEALAND PHARMA A/S - OFFERING UP TO 7.25% OF ZEALAND’S CURRENTLY REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL

* ZEALAND PHARMA - NEW SHARES EXPECTED TO BE ADMITTED TO TRADING& OFFICIAL LISTING ON NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S FOLLOWING ISSUANCE, EXPECTEDLY ON 23 JUNE