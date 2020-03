BRIEF-Zealand Pharma Announces Results From Phase 2 Trial With Dasiglucagon

March 30 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S:

* REG-ZEALAND PHARMA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL WITH DASIGLUCAGON IN INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE UNDERGONE BARIATRIC SURGERY

* SINGLE MINI-DOSES OF DASIGLUCAGON EFFECTIVELY REDUCED TIME SPENT IN HYPOGLYCEMIA AFTER MEALS IN INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE UNDERGONE BARIATRIC SURGERY

* DEVELOPMENT OF A MULTI-DOSE PEN IS BEING PURSUED BY CO TO DELIVER ADJUSTABLE MINI-DOSES OF DASIGLUCAGON FOR TREATMENT AND PREVENTION OF RECURRENT EPISODES OF HYPOGLYCEMIA

* RESULTS OF TRIAL DEMONSTRATE THAT BOTH DASIGLUCAGON DOSES SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED MEAL-INDUCED HYPOGLYCEMIA COMPARED TO PLACEBO IN INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE UNDERGONE GASTRIC BYPASS BARIATRIC SURGERY

* DASIGLUCAGON WAS WELL TOLERATED, WITH ONE SUBJECT REPORTING NAUSEA AND TWO SUBJECTS REPORTING NAUSEA AND VOMITING IN HIGH DOSE DASIGLUCAGON GROUP

* NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OCCURRED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)