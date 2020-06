June 10 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S:

* ZEALAND PHARMA TO LEVERAGE INTOMICS BIOINFORMATICS PLATFORM WITHIN PEPTIDE DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT PROCESS

* TWO-YEAR RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH INTOMICS A/S TO FOCUS ON USING INTEGRATED BIOINFORMATICS AND SYSTEMS BIOLOGY TO COMPLEMENT ZEALAND'S EARLY PIPELINE ACTIVITIES