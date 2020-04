BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: Business Update Related To Covid-19 Situation

April 2 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S:

* PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE RELATED TO CURRENT COVID-19 SITUATION

* SECURED FUNDING FOR CONTINUED OPERATIONS WITH DKK 137 MILLION THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO U.S. INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR

* EXPANSION OF U.S. COMMERCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE ON-TRACK TO BE READY FOR ANTICIPATED LAUNCH OF DASIGLUCAGON HYPOPAL RESCUE PEN

* BELIEVES THAT THERE WILL BE SOME SHORT TERM IMPACT ON NEW PATIENT INCLUSION FOR SBS STUDIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)