March 7 (Reuters) - ZEALAND PHARMA A/S:

* FY 2017 REVENUE DKK ‍​ 139.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 234.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NO DIVIDEND HAS BEEN PROPOSED FOR 2017

* FOR 2018, ZEALAND EXPECTS A CONTINUED INCREASE IN ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM SANOFI.‍​

* NET OPERATING EXPENSES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN THE DKK 475-495 MILLION RANGE.‍​