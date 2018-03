BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: Positive Results From First Phase 3 Trial For Treatment Of Severe Hypoglycemia

March 20 (Reuters) - ZEALAND PHARMA A/S:

* REG-ZEALAND PHARMA’S FIRST PHASE 3 TRIAL WITH DASIGLUCAGON FOR TREATMENT OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCEMIA SUCCESSFULLY MEETS ITS PRIMARY OBJECTIVE

* ‍RESULTS CONFIRM DASIGLUCAGON’S SAFETY PROFILE WITH NO TREATMENT-INDUCED OR TREATMENT-BOOSTED ANTI-DRUG ANTIBODIES​

* ‍ADDITIONAL RESULTS FROM THIS PHASE 3 TRIAL WILL BE AVAILABLE IN Q2 2018​

* ‍RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 3 EFFICACY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN H2 2018.​