* SAID ON SUNDAY HAS PRESENTED ELABORATED RESULTS FROM TWO PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDIES WITH DASIGLUCAGON AS TREATMENT FOR SEVERE HYPOGLYCEMIA AS WELL AS ONE PRECLINICAL PK/PD STUDY

* PRIMARY AND ALL SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WERE MET IN BOTH PHASE 3 STUDIES

* DASIGLUCAGON SHOWED ADVERSE EVENTS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN CLASS EFFECTS; NO SERIOUS OR SEVERE ADVERSE EVENTS WERE REPORTED

