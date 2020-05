BRIEF-Zealand Pharma Q1 Operating Loss Widens To DKK 177.2 Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S:

* ZEALAND PHARMA FILES NEW DRUG APPLICATION WITH U.S. FDA FOR DASIGLUCAGON HYPOPAL® RESCUE PEN, SECURES DKK 137 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT, AND ACCELERATES READINESS OF U.S. COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS: INTERIM REPORT FOR Q1 2020

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS DKK 177.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 135.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE DKK 12.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 0.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OPERATING EXPENSES IN 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF DKK 950-1,000 MILLION