BRIEF-Zealand Pharma Q3 operating loss at DKK 38.2 mln ​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - ZEALAND PHARMA A/S:

* ‍MAINTAINS ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE OF A CONTINUED INCREASE IN ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM SANOFI.​

* ‍REVISED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2017​

* ‍NET OPERATING EXPENSES IN 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF DKK 375-385 MILLION, 4-6 % LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY GUIDED (DKK 390-410 MILLION).​

* Q3 REVENUE DKK 40.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 39.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2017 ‍OPERATING LOSS BEFORE ROYALTY INCOME/EXPENSES HAS BEEN REDUCED FROM DKK 290-310 MILLION TO DKK 275-285 MILLION​

* Q3 OPERATING LOSS DKK 38.2 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 21.2 MILLION YEAR AGO