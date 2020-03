BRIEF-Zealand Pharma Reports FY Revenue DKK 41.3 Mln from DKK 37.8 Mln in 2018

March 11 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S:

* REG-ZEALAND PHARMA ADVANCES PIPELINE AND MAINTAINS STRONG CASH POSITION: FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR 2019

* FY REVENUE OF DKK 41.3 MILLION / USD 6.2 MILLION (2018: DKK 37.8 MILLION / USD 5.8 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING RESULT FOR YEAR OF DKK -587.9 MILLION / USD -88.1 MILLION (2018: DKK 652.4 MILLION / USD 100.1 MILLION).

* SEES NET OPERATING EXPENSES IN 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF DKK 790-810 MILLION

* IN 2020, ZEALAND EXPECTS REVENUE FROM EXISTING LICENSE AGREEMENTS