March 31 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S:

* ZEALAND PHARMA SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR THE DASIGLUCAGON HYPOPAL® RESCUE PEN FOR TREATMENT OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCEMIA

* SUBMISSION ENCOMPASSES THREE PHASE 3 TRIALS WHICH MET ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)