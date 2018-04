April 27 (Reuters) - ZEALAND PHARMA A/S:

* REG-ZEALAND ANNOUNCES NET SALES OF SOLIQUA® 100/33 AND LYXUMIA®/ADLYXIN® FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* NET SALES OF SOLIQUA(®) 100/33 AND LYXUMIA(®)/ADLYXIN(®) OF EUR 14.5 MILLION/USD 17.9 MILLION IN Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)