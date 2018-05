BRIEF-Zebra Technologies Announces Q1 Earnings Per Share $2.01

May 8 (Reuters) - Zebra Technologies Corp:

* ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.56

* Q1 SALES $977 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $935.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.10 TO $2.30

* SEES Q2 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 TO 12 PERCENT

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS FREE CASH FLOW TO EXCEED $500 MILLION

* ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.11, REVENUE VIEW $952.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S