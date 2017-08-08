FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Zebra Technologies Q2 sales $896 million
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Zebra Technologies Q2 sales $896 million

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Zebra Technologies Corp

* Zebra Technologies announces second-quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.51

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 sales $896 million versus I/B/E/S view $877.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.65 to $1.85

* Zebra Technologies Corp - company expects approximately 3% to 6% organic net sales growth for full year 2017

* Zebra Technologies Corp - adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in range of 18% to 19% for full year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.