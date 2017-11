BRIEF-Zebra Technologies reports Q3 loss per share $0.23

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Zebra Technologies Corp

* Zebra Technologies announces third-quarter results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.87

* Q3 loss per share $0.23

* Q3 sales $935 million versus I/B/E/S view $915 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zebra Technologies - ‍expects fourth-quarter 2017 adjusted net sales to increase approximately 3% to 6% from adjusted net sales of $944 million in Q4 2016​

* Zebra Technologies Corp - ‍expects organic net sales growth of approximately 2% to 5% in q4​

* Zebra Technologies Corp - ‍adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 19% to 20% for Q4 2017​

* Says ‍for full year 2017, company continues to expect to reduce total debt balances by at least $300 million​

* Zebra Technologies Corp - ‍Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in range of $2.00 to $2.20​

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.08, revenue view $963.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: