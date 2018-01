Jan 18 (Reuters) - Zecotek Photonics Inc:

* ZECOTEK INCREASES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $4.9 MILLION DUE TO STRONG DEMAND

* ZECOTEK PHOTONICS - HAS INCREASED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO 16.3 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT $0.30 PER UNIT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $4.9 MILLION