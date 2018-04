BRIEF-Zedcor Energy Announces Signing Amendment To Exclusive Distributorship And Supply Agreement

April 24 (Reuters) - Zedcor Energy Inc:

* ZEDCOR ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES SIGNING AMENDMENT TO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTORSHIP AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT

* ZEDCOR ENERGY-AMENDMENT EXPANDS EXCLUSIVE TERRITORY TO ALL OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, SASKATCHEWAN, MANITOBA, YUKON & NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

* ZEDCOR ENERGY - AMENDMENT ALSO EXTENDS TERMINATION DATE OF AGREEMENT BY THREE YEARS FROM DECEMBER 31, 2018 TO DECEMBER 31, 2021

* ZEDCOR ENERGY INC - SIGNED AN AMENDMENT TO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTORSHIP & SUPPLY AGREEMENT PREVIOUSLY ENTERED INTO WITH HYBRID LIGHT SOLUTIONS