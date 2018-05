May 22 (Reuters) - Zedcor Energy Inc:

* ZEDCOR ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE RESIGNATION

* ZEDCOR ENERGY INC - IAN MCKINNON WILL RESIGN AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF ZEDCOR

* ZEDCOR ENERGY INC - EFFECTIVE MAY 25, DEAN SWANBERG WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF ZEDCOR