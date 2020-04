April 17 (Reuters) - Zeder Investments Ltd:

* JSE: ZED - REVIEWED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* ZEDER INVESTMENTS LTD - FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DECREASED BY 47.5% TO 23.7 CENTS

* ZEDER INVESTMENTS - FY RECURRING HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 18.4% TO 32.8 CENTS

* ZEDER INVESTMENTS LTD - FOLLOWING SIGNIFICANT SPECIAL DIVIDEND, DIRECTORS HAVE RESOLVED TO AMEND ZEDER DIVIDEND POLICY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: