April 17 (Reuters) - Zeder Investments Ltd:

* FY RECURRING HEADLINE EARNINGS DOWN 35.2% TO 27.6 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY DIVIDEND MAINTAINED AT 11.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* SOTP VALUE DOWN 8.0% TO R7.85 PER SHARE AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2018

* FY REVENUE 8.49 BILLION RAND VERSUS 10.21 BILLION RAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: