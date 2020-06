BRIEF-Zeder Investments Says Unit Disposed All 61.6 Mln Shares Held In Quantum Foods Holdings

June 15 (Reuters) - Zeder Investments Ltd:

* ZEDER INVESTMENTS LTD - ZEDER FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED AGREED TO AND DISPOSED OF ALL 61.6 MILLION SHARES HELD BY IT IN QUANTUM FOODS HOLDINGS LIMITED

* ZEDER INVESTMENTS - STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR SHARE BUYBACKS OR SPECIAL DIVIDENDS WILL BE REVIEWED AND CONSIDERED ON AN ONGOING BASIS

* ZEDER INVESTMENTS LTD - UNIT DISPOSED SHARES AT A CASH PRICE OF R5.00 PER SHARE RESULTING IN AN AGGREGATE SALE AMOUNT OF R308.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: