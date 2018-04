April 12 (Reuters) - Zeder Investments Ltd:

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE BETWEEN 24.4 CENTS AND 25.2 CENTS

* SOTP VALUE PER SHARE AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2018 WAS R7.85, BEING 8% LOWER THAN R8.53 REPORTED AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2017

* FY RECURRING HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE BETWEEN 27.2 CENTS AND 28.0 CENTS

* FY HEPS INCREASED MAINLY DUE TO ONCE- OFF MANAGEMENT FEE INTERNALISATION CHARGE OF R1,45BN TO INCOME STATEMENT IN PRIOR YEAR