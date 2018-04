BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises Says NCLT Approves Amalgamation Of SEPL With Co

April 11 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd :

* NCLT APPROVES SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT , AMALGAMATION WITH CO, ZEE DIGITAL CONVERGENCE, INDIA WEBPORTAL AMONG OTHERS

* SAYS NCLT APPROVES AMALGAMATION OF SEPL WITH Co

* SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT FOR DEMERGER OF DIGITAL MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS UNDERTAKING OF ZEE DIGITAL CONVERGENCE

* SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT FOR DEMERGER OF MEDIA CONTENT MANAGEMENT BUSINESS UNDERTAKING OF INDIA WEBPORTAL

* NCLT APPROVES SCHEME FOR DEMERGER OF MEDIA ADVERTISING SALES SERVICES BUSINESS OF ZEE UNIMEDIA VESTING INTO CO