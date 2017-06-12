FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2017 / 6:27 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Zeff Capital comments on TSR Inc's decision to not pursue Zeff's buyout proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Tsr Inc

* Zeff Capital comments on TSR Inc's decision to not pursue Zeff's proposal to buyout co - SEC filing

* Zeff Capital says it still believes TSR Inc should engage an investment bank to explore a sale of the company

* Zeff Capital - Given TSR Inc's reluctance to enter into negotiations, Zeff Capital will not be pursuing the proposal

* Zeff Capital - Subsequent to Zeff's proposal, multiple third parties contacted Zeff and expressed potential interest in acquiring TSR Inc

* Zeff Capital says it communicated the third party interest to TSR Inc on June 9 Source text: (bit.ly/2sg2obL) Further company coverage:

