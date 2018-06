June 1 (Reuters) - ZEHNDER GROUP AG:

* WITH RETROACTIVE EFFECT FROM 1 JANUARY 2018, ZEHNDER GROUP ACQUIRES 100% OF SHARES IN INTELIVENT OÜ

* INTELIVENT OÜ WILL BE KNOWN AS ZEHNDER BALTICS LTD GOING FORWARD