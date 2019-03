March 8 (Reuters) - Zehnder Group AG:

* ACQUIRES DUTCH COMPANY RECAIR, HEADQUARTERED IN WAALWIJK

* RECAIR IS TO BE OPERATED AS AN INDEPENDENT COMPANY WITHIN THE ZEHNDER GROUP

* ALL OF RECAIR'S EMPLOYEES RETAINING POSTS, TWO COMPANY FOUNDERS CONTINUING TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE Source text - bit.ly/2NM1vjZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)