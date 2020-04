April 3 (Reuters) - Zehnder Group AG:

* DECISION TAKEN TO DECREASE THE DIVIDEND FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE TO SAFEGUARD LIQUIDITY

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE ARE WAIVING 10% OF THEIR COMPENSATION WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* DIVIDEND FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR HAS BEEN REDUCED FROM CHF 1.00 TO CHF 0.70 COMPARED WITH ORIGINAL PROPOSAL OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text - bit.ly/2Rnhh83 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)