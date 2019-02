BRIEF-Zehnder Group FY EBIT Up At EUR 31.1 Million

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Zehnder Group AG:

* IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR, ZEHNDER GROUP INCREASED SALES FROM EUR 582.4 MILLION TO EUR 601.8 MILLION,

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) UP FROM EUR 23.5 MILLION TO EUR 31.1 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 24.5 MILLION

* IS PROPOSING TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.80 PER REGISTERED SHARE A

* INTENDS TO ACHIEVE YET MORE IMPROVEMENT IN OUR OPERATING RESULTS IN 2019

* CONTINUES TO DEVOTE RESOURCES PRINCIPALLY TO ATTAINING AN EBIT MARGIN OF 8% IN THE MEDIUM TERM Source text: bit.ly/2T3woGf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)