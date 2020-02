Feb 26 (Reuters) - Zehnder Group AG:

* FY NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 31.9 MILLION (+31%)

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.00 (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 0.80) PER REGISTERED SHARE A

* FOR THE 2020 BUSINESS YEAR, THE GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE IS STRIVING TO INCREASE SALES ONCE AGAIN AND KEEP IMPROVING ITS OPERATING RESULT COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS YEAR. Source text: bit.ly/3a6dD9j