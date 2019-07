July 26 (Reuters) - Zehnder Group AG:

* H1 INCREASED ITS SALES BY 8% (+4% ORGANICALLY) TO EUR 313.6 MILLION.

* NET PROFIT IMPROVED BY 25% TO EUR 13.2 MLN.

* H1 EBIT RISING FROM EUR 14.1 MLN OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR TO EUR 17.1 MLN (+21%)