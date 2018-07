July 27 (Reuters) - Zehnder Group AG:

* IN H1 INCREASED ITS SALES BY 4 % TO EUR 290.6 MILLION

* H1 EBIT MORE THAN DOUBLING FROM EUR 5.6 MILLION TO EUR 14.1 MILLION

* H1 NET PROFIT IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY, RISING FROM EUR 1.6 MILLION TO EUR 10.6 MILLION

* SALES GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

* ADHERING TO ITS MEDIUM-TERM GOALS

* SEES H2 EBIT MARGIN SLIGHTLY ABOVE THE FIRST HALF OF 2018