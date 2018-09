Sept 24 (Reuters) - Zehnder Group AG:

* MATTHIAS HUENERWADEL BECOMES CEO OF THE ZEHNDER GROUP

* HUENERWADEL TO JOIN COMPANY ON NOV. 12, 2018 AND SUCCEED HANS-PETER ZEHNDER ON JANUARY 1, 2019