May 29 (Reuters) - ZEHNDER GROUP AG:

* OPTIMISES RADIATOR PRODUCTION NETWORK IN EUROPE

* SOME OF ITS PRODUCTION VOLUME WILL BE MOVED FROM SWITZERLAND TO FRANCE

* MOVE FROM SWITZERLAND TO FRANCE WILL RE-SULT IN THE LOSS OF 40 JOBS AT THE GRAENICHEN (CH) SITE

* JOB CUTS SHALL LARGELY BE COMPLETED BY THE BEGINNING OF 2019

* SPECIFICALLY, PLANS TO MOVE PRODUCTION FROM PLANT IN GRÄNICHEN (CH) TO VAUX-ANDIGNY (FR)