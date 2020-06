June 17 (Reuters) - Zelira Therapeutics Ltd:

* ENTERED HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH LEVIN GROWING PTY LTD

* LEVIN WILL FUND TRIAL WITH ZELIRA TO DESIGN AND MANAGE STUDY

* HEADS OF AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP A NOVEL CANNABINOID-BASED TREATMENT FOR SPORTS-RELATED CHRONIC PAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: