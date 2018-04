April 9 (Reuters) - ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB :

* SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER (EXCLUDING AUDIT) EUR 172.3 MILLION, DOWN 15 PERCENT VERSUS LAST YEAR

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT (AS WITHOUT AUDIT) EUR 5.0 MILLION Source text : bit.ly/2qgB9vU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)