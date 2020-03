March 23 (Reuters) - Zen Corporation Group PCL:

* ZEN CORPORATION GROUP CO LTD - REDUCTION IN SERVICES TO PROVIDE ONLY TAKEAWAY FOOD WILL AFFECT THE COMPANY’S OPERATIONS.

* ZEN CORPORATION GROUP CO LTD- RESTAURANTS OF CO WILL ONLY PROVIDE TAKEAWAY FOOD SERVICE FROM 22 MARCH 2020 UNTIL 12 APRIL 2020

* ZEN CORPORATION GROUP CO LTD- DECISION IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS EPIDEMIC PREVENTION PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: