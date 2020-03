BRIEF-Zenabis Global Cuts Overall Workforce By 22%

March 11 (Reuters) - Zenabis Global Inc:

* ZENABIS GLOBAL INC - REDUCED WORKFORCE AT ITS VANCOUVER, B.C. HEAD OFFICE BY 33% ITS OVERALL WORKFORCE BY 22%

* ZENABIS GLOBAL - BELIEVES CURRENT LICENSED OR SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETED FACILITIES ARE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT MARKET DEMAND

* ZENABIS GLOBAL INC - CONTINUES TO RAMP-UP PRODUCTION IN ZENABIS LANGLEY

* ZENABIS GLOBAL - ON TRACK TO LAUNCH CANNABIS-INFUSED BEVERAGES IN Q2 2020 WITH ITS INITIAL LAUNCH OF CANNABIS-INFUSED SPARKLING WATER BEVERAGES