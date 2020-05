May 19 (Reuters) - Zenabis Global Inc:

* ZENABIS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ZENABIS GLOBAL - CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE FOR Q1 2020 TOTALLED $19.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $17.9 MILLION IN PRIOR QUARTER

* ZENABIS GLOBAL - Q1 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $2.3 MILLION COMPARES TO AN EBITDA LOSS OF $10.4 MILLION IN PRIOR QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)